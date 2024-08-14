Who Is Running the USA? Is It Bidenomics Babe Kamala?

Who is running the United States? It can’t be the man sunning himself in Rehoboth. He’s removed from sight while Kamala runs for the role of figurehead US President with her weird running mate.

Is Kamala running the country? She’s a financial illiterate.

Just last year, Kamala was taking full credit for Bidenomics. She insisted it was working. So far this month, inflation is 2.9%, which is lower than it has been. However, it does nothing for the prices. It’s 2.9% on top of the 9% plus all the other 6, 5, 4 and 3%s.

The administration has no policies to improve the situation. Powell might lower the interest to help the Kamalans, but it’s a fake fix.

And where is Joe Biden anyway? He’s the fake president, and he’s allegedly on the beach in Rehoboth after suffering a medical emergency just weeks ago.

Watch:

Who Is Running the USA?

“Biden has disappeared from view, Harris is campaigning full-time, and won’t meet with the press,” former national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Fox News Digital.

“This sends a signal to the world that there is no one in charge in the White House,” McFarland explained. “Our allies wonder whether they can trust us. Our adversaries see this as a wide-open window of opportunity when they can exploit us without risk of consequences.”

“They know this window of opportunity will slam shut if Donald Trump is elected,” McFarland argued. “We’re in a period of maximum vulnerability.” Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/

Thanks to Democrats, we have no clue who is running the country. It’s probably a committee of Marxists who love globalism. Obama, Hillary, and Soros are involved, undoubtedly.

One thing is certain: no one is accountable!

The Republican candidate’s life is in danger, and no one is accountable for his near death.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is also worried about assassination. When you do something the populace doesn’t like, they will try to kill you. In the case of the US, we have a messed up Secret Service. Between Obama and Biden, Democrats ruined the leadership of the agency.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s sin is seeking peace with Israel.

The Saudi royal has mentioned to members of Congress that he’s putting his life in danger by pursuing a grand bargain with the U.S. and Israel that includes normalizing Saudi-Israeli ties. On at least one occasion, he has invoked Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian leader slain after striking a peace deal with Israel, asking what the U.S. did to protect Sadat. He also has discussed the threats he faces in explaining why any such deal must include a true path to a Palestinian state — especially now that the war in Gaza has heightened Arab fury toward Israel.

If I were him, I’d be worried too.

One group hates Jews, other groups hate white Christians, some hate blacks, others hate Muslims, and the elites hate everyone but themselves.

Is this the leader of the free world while the world blows up?

Shameless. America is collapsing and the laziest and most corrupt President…(who is also accused of Human Trafficking and Treason) Dementia Patient Corpse Biden…is at the beach in Rehoboth, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/PWtmmF7vN1 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 10, 2024