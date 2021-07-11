Even far-left reporter Julia Ioffe admits the truth about Dem politicians



















Julia Ioffe, a far-left journalist, admitted the truth about Democrat politicians which you never hear. The media and Democrat politicians have a dysfunctional relationship. The fact that they will not criticize this current president bears it out. They would let the nation collapse before they’d admit the truth.

Ioffe is an enemy of the right most of the time, but even she knows Democrat politicians will not let journalists hold them accountable.

Ioffe is far-out.

Once the Jake Tapper IT girl, far-left Julia Ioffe, then a GQ editor, wrote on Twitter in 2018 that she blamed Jews and the move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for the Pittsburgh murders in The Tree of Life synagogue.

Ioffe championed Fox News being de-platformed, and once accused Donald Trump of incest. She called Donald Trump an alt-right radical terrorist, worse than ISIS.

Just the same, in her newsletter, she expressed her frustration with how Democrats are expected to be treated by the press.

She said they are “horrified when you hold them to account.” It began with the Obama years, she frankly said.

While her piece does the usual anti-Trump assault, it’s not the topic. The topic is the Biden White House.

She writes:

Biden’s White House is a much more “corporate,” environment, she said. “Everything seems more buttoned up than the streaking convention that was the Trump White House.” Now there is a process for everything. There are rules. There’s a pre-approved, formulated message and a pre-approved, formulated way to push that message out into the media bloodstream. There are comms staffers who will respond to you instead of the West Wing source you had originally reached out to. “They’re really disciplined, they’re really risk averse, well-trained, seasoned operatives who know how to do this,” said another prominent White House reporter. “They know how to push back and fight over headlines and parcel out dumb pre-approved scoops to people who will write about it the way they want.”

And, like Barack Obama’s people, they’re extremely controlling. (I remember an Obama comms staffer trying to feed me quotes for what an administration official should have said during an on-the-record interview.) “Biden people will nitpick over a clause or an adjective or a highly parsed nuance, which on the whole Trump people didn’t do,” the reporter added. “But that’s because the stories they were dealing with were stories like, Trump said African countries are ‘shitholes,’ and that old people on cruise ships should be sent to Guantanamo. Here it’s like, You said ‘stern,’ but we think he was ‘firm.’”

She quotes one White House reporter:

The reporter went on. “It’s very difficult to go from a group of people who had contempt for their boss and are willing to leak on any subject, to a group of people who think they’re saving the world and who think very highly of themselves and are very disciplined.” I asked the reporter how they’re managing to get scoops anyway. “I don’t fucking know!” they exclaimed. “I’m working my ass off!”

They noticed the “most transparent administration ever” is opaque:

But there is something different about this White House, and it’s creating a lot of frustration among the reporters assigned to cover it. “The truth is the Biden White House is very opaque,” said Susan Glasser, Peter Baker’s wife and co-author, who writes about politics for The New Yorker. “They had it easier because they campaigned and spent the early months in the White House in a pandemic, so they haven’t had a chance to build relationships with the press, and they’ve benefitted from that. The coverage is much less deep and rich so far in part because of the restrictions of the pandemic.” Said another reporter who covered the Trump White House, “There’s a sense that Biden’s position is fragile and that he has to be protected, that any unkind gaze might knock him over—which plays into every right-wing stereotype.”

The young White House reporter agrees. “I don’t know that there’s been a president who’s been so protected and wrapped in so many layers of wool to keep him away from anything remotely approaching an adversarial interview,” the reporter said. “Why expose him to any risk? He’s old, he’s lost a few steps. It’s worked for them so far.”

So, we might assume the reporters are not as stupid as they seem except they haven’t noticed Biden is senile. However, they’re mostly just biased leftists.

