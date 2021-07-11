YouTube deletes ACU’s (CPAC) Trump lawsuit video and they can’t post



















YouTube censored the American Conservative Union (ACU), and they can’t upload videos for a week. So YouTube gave them a strike. Three strikes, and you’re gone.

The platform claimed they violated their COV-19 policy and probably referred to Donald Trump mentioning hydroxychloroquine as effective against the virus. On the other hand, the ACU believes it was really because of references to Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech.

The ACU joined the President’s major class-action lawsuit.

ACU announced a recent episode of its “America UnCanceled” program on the CPAC NOW network that YouTube has removed. The episode featured former President Donald Trump’s major class-action lawsuit against Big Tech, led by America First Policy Institute. ACU is a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“It is clear that YouTube censored CPAC because we stood with former President Donald Trump on his lawsuit against Big Tech,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp. “This is yet another example of Big Tech censoring content with which they disagree to promote the political positions they favor.”

Medical Misinformation?

However, YouTube’s excuse was that they were spreading medical misinformation.

ACU says YouTube was offended by sound medical research conducted by the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases & Urban Health and Saint Barnabas Medical Center. Former President Donald Trump referenced the study in the video that YouTube removed, saying, “doctors and medical groups have been barred from these platforms for posting about therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine…now, most recent studies say [the drug is] effective in combating the virus.”

The ACU isn’t buying that excuse.

They believe Google’s biases take precedence over free speech. As a result, the ACU is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

ACU can’t post Part 2 of CPAC and they won’t be able to post former President Trump’s keynote speech.

BREAKING: ACU joins Former President Donald J. Trump’s Major Class-Action Against Big Tech https://t.co/4m7wWLzVtg — ACU (@ACUConservative) July 7, 2021

