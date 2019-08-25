Even Gillibrand’s friends say she’s an obnoxious opportunist

A friend of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s and two former aides told The NY Post it’s time for her to quit the presidential race [past time].

“It would be best if she decided that this was not her time,” said one longtime Gillibrand fundraiser.

“Most people that I talk to are very happy with her as their senator and don’t want her to give up her Senate seat and don’t see any realistic traction for her.”

They aren’t talking to the people upstate or on the island. The socialist opportunist is unpopular in those regions and they don’t want her to retain her Senate seat.

“I don’t know that anyone even wants to see her on the debate stage. Everyone I have talked to finds her performative and obnoxious,” said a former senior staffer in Gillibrand’s Senate office.

“She comes across as an opportunist to the public. I think that’s the biggest problem,” said the staffer, who criticized the candidate’s flip-flopping on guns and immigration. “I think she’ll have to seriously evaluate her campaign and her candidacy if she doesn’t make this debate.”

“She’s not going to make it,” said another longtime friend and supporter. “What is Kirsten’s reason to stay in? She should find some gracious way that enhances her . . . as she gracefully exits and throws her conditional support to whoever does get [the nomination].”

Gillibrand sells t-shirts to get on the debate stage.

“Time is running out to get a FREE Gillibrand 2020 t-shirt if you donate $1 toward securing Kirsten’s spot on the September debate stage,” said the candidate in one of several fundraising e-mails this month promoting the offer.

“Offer valid only for supporters who make their first-ever donation to Gillibrand 2020,” she noted in the fine print.

She even lags behind the hippie Marianne Williamson and behind Tulsi Gabbard.