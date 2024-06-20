Just Stop Oil Morons Spray-Paint Stonehenge

The despicable little morons of Just Stop Oil spray-painted Stonehenge. They say it will wash off, but how long before someone does something worse? These people really are dupes who know nothing. They want to destroy the energy sector and impoverish the West.

Until the police can take a tough stand with these criminals, they’ll keep doing it. This isn’t a protest.

The orange cornflour we used will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

Not everyone was impressed.

So basically let’s defame a site that has no connection with oil and the environment. That has stood the test of time through tribalism, Roman and Norman occupation, and the centrepiece for all things spiritual on these great Isles. Hang your head in shame — Terry Simons (@SprightlyNews) June 19, 2024

Making an exception to my opposition for euthanizatio for your terrorist organization. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2024

I don’t think you understand the magnitude of the damage caused. The growth on the stones is protected as well. Your activism is tiring the public. Doing things like this does not get people to rally behind the cause when your group does criminal acts. Jail time is needed. pic.twitter.com/QMzlyFJdtA — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) June 19, 2024

@wiltshirepolice Here we have @JustStop_Oil admitting to being accessories in a crime, you should arrest all of their administration team and funders. They are all complicit in this crime. — Nick (@nikkiboy180) June 19, 2024

The day before Summer Solstice. That’s going to make you even more popular with those who head to Stonehenge tonight. Not. You absolute pointless individuals. You are aware you have also killed the tiny creatures that nestle in the stones, yes? — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) June 19, 2024

Related