Just Stop Oil Morons Spray-Paint Stonehenge

By
M DOWLING
-
5

The despicable little morons of Just Stop Oil spray-painted Stonehenge. They say it will wash off, but how long before someone does something worse? These people really are dupes who know nothing. They want to destroy the energy sector and impoverish the West.

Until the police can take a tough stand with these criminals, they’ll keep doing it. This isn’t a protest.

Not everyone was impressed.


