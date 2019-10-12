Even the far-left ACLU is worried about Newsom’s 15 gun bills

Hard-left fascistic Governor Newsom signed gun bills so bad that ultra-liberal Governor Brown wouldn’t sign them and even the ACLU is worried about peoples’ civil liberties under these bills.

California Assemblyman Phil Ting (a Democrat from San Francisco) sponsored AB 61 would give coworkers, teachers, and school staff the right to ask a judge to order the firearms removed from someone if they are believed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Seriously, people you work with, school staff, presumably that’s everyone, and it won’t be long before they extend that.

The removal period can last up to 21 days before the subject of the order is given an opportunity to appeal the decision. Currently, only immediate family members and law enforcement officers have that power.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed 15 gun-related bills into law on Friday. Some of these have to violate the Second Amendment since they all appear to infringe.

“California has outperformed the rest of the nation, because of our gun safety laws, in reducing the gun murder rate substantially compared to the national reduction,” Newsom announced as he signed the bills. “No state does it as well or comprehensively as the state of California, and we still have a long way to go.”

A long way to go!!!

CALIFORNIA DOESN’T NEED CIVIL LIBERTIES

Even the ACLU (The American Civil Liberties Union) is worried. One bill creates a “red flag” law that allows co-workers, employers, and educators to get a gun violence restraining order against gun owners they fear are a danger.

That’s a lot of people who can now infringe on your Second Amendment.

These gun violence restraining orders can last one to five years according to another bill Newsom signed.

They also allow judges to issue search warrants of a person’s home once they are issued. Citizens can petition to have the restraining orders lifted and that will be expensive.

The restraining order, however, can be sought before the ‘dangerous’ person ever has a chance to make their case or defend themselves.

So, there is no due process, no presumption of innocence, and forget privacy rights.

All the complainant has to do is to file for the restraining order. A person must sign a sworn statement and have “substantial and regular interactions” with the person they are claiming could be a potential threat. Whatever that means. It’s very vague and there are no repercussions for people who file false affidavits.

The ACLU said the restraining order bill “poses a significant threat to civil liberties.”

Newsom also signed another absurd bill meant to deprive Californians of their gun rights.

ASSEMBLY BILL 879

Assembly Bill 879, sponsored by Assembly Member Mike Gipson (D-64), would require precursor firearms parts to be sold/transferred through a licensed precursor parts dealer in a similar process to the new laws regarding ammunition purchases.

It would further create a registry of these parts and a new crime for transfer of precursor parts without the involvement of a licensed precursor parts dealer to anyone under 21 years of age or prohibited from owning firearms. Precursor parts include items such as unfinished frames and receivers.

#AB879 is a bad piece of legislation that’s on Gavin Newsom’s desk. He needs to follow in Gov. Brown’s footsteps in vetoing this bill that would require background ✅ for firearm #precursorparts. Give him a call at (916) 445-2841 and urge him to veto AB 879! #2Adefenders pic.twitter.com/oISUbbSQq7 — CRPA: California Rifle & Pistol Association (@CRPAnews) October 3, 2019

There is nothing this leftist won’t ban.