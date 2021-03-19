Foreign policy bloopers! CCP eats Blinken’s lunch









So far, Biden’s self-described brilliance as a diplomat is not apparent at all. His secretary of state appears weak. He negotiated from a position of weakness by saying the U.S. recognizes its faults. You won’t hear any other nation say that, and for good reason.

The North Korean situation is bad, and Kim Jong Un won’t take the administration’s calls. Iran, China, and Russia are berating the Biden administration. Vladimir Putin said the bad relationship with the U.S. will not “blow over.” Basically, he called Biden a senile old man, challenging him to a debate.

It’s a mystery why Biden and his fellow Democrats want a bad relationship with Russia other than the fact that they like to use it to attack Donald Trump. Biden stirred the pot by calling Putin a soulless killer.

The summit with China was a disaster. The U.S. was outplayed in front of the world.

THE CCP-US CLOWN SHOW

Yesterday, the first bilateral meeting was held between China and the United States under President Joe Biden.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken held the meeting with China and it was a disaster. The CCP used Democrat rhetoric to diminish the U.S., accusing the U.S. of human rights abuses.

Blinken, trying to look tough, began the meeting speaking of the “rules-based international order,” and expressed “deep concerns” with China’s behavior in “Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies,” Jiechi struck back and even cited Black Lives Matter, a communist movement in the U.S.

CCP foreign affairs chief Yan Jiechi said the “USA isn’t qualified to speak to China from a position of strength. Many people within the U.S. actually have little confidence in its democracy. The U.S. has human rights problems—long history of killing of Blacks.”

Thank Democrats for that lie.

He also said that China has made steady progress in human rights, and the fact is that there are many problems within the United States regarding human rights, which is admitted by the U.S. itself as well. … The challenges facing the United States in human rights are deep-seated. They did not just emerge over the past four years, such as “Black Lives Matter.” It did not come up only recently.

While that’s absurd, it is what Democrats have been saying for the past several years to slander Republicans.

The U.S. was humiliated yesterday and Tony Blinken can’t handle them. He didn’t have a comeback.

Light-weight Blinken attacked half of the USA and insulted the previous Administration by saying “the United States is back,” while at the table with China. It is a pathetic display of cosmopolitan weakness. He looked like an amateur.

Blinken said nothing about the fact that they let a virus loose on the world. The CCP wouldn’t let their citizens travel throughout China, but did, at the same time, let them travel the world. Why didn’t Blinken give them a bill for the damage?

Watch:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the contempt China, Russia, and other enemies have for the U.S. governing class is hard for us to imagine.

Watch:

Related