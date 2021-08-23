Every WOKE general gets a trophy but doesn’t win wars

















It’s all politics and no successes these days. We’ve decided to give obedient sycophants medals and laud them even when they accomplish nothing.

We shouldn’t promote and praise generals who don’t win, but now we do.

WOKE General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General LLoyd Austin, the Defense Secretary, are prime examples of do-nothings who never won a war but have a chest full of medals. You can throw Admiral John Kirby in there as well.

Now compare with the general who actually won a great war. This is when a medal meant something!

Failed generals:

h/t Greg

