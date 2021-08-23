Every WOKE general gets a trophy but doesn’t win wars

It’s all politics and no successes these days. We’ve decided to give obedient sycophants medals and laud them even when they accomplish nothing.
We shouldn’t promote and praise generals who don’t win, but now we do.
WOKE General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General LLoyd Austin, the Defense Secretary, are prime examples of do-nothings who never won a war but have a chest full of medals. You can throw Admiral John Kirby in there as well.
Now compare with the general who actually won a great war. This is when a medal meant something!
Failed generals:
these new junk woke leaders wear medals like 3rd world dictators. They are participation trophies.
Just for clarification; there is a difference between “Medals” and “Ribbons”. Medals have corresponding ribbons.
How many Republicans voted to confirm the Biden nominations and now complain about Afghanistan.
Reminds me of Colin Powell getting credit for our success in the 1991 Gulf War when it was General Norman Schwarzkopf who carried the load.