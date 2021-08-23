Big show by the administration: Commercial planes to evacuate Afghans to the US

















Currently, there is no plan to evacuate all the thousands of Americans scattered throughout Afghanistan. So-called refugees are being transported out willy-nilly.

Joe Biden and his comrades decided to force commercial airlines to aid in the evacuation. It’s a show to make it seem as if he is doing something when they are actually just going to fly them to the West and the US.

“For only the third time in U.S. history, the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) has been activated in response to hurried evacuation efforts of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies in the fallen city of Kabul,” according to the report.

The Department of Defense stressed that these airlines will not operate near danger:

“CRAF activated aircraft will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. They will be used for the onward movement of passengers from temporary safe havens and interim staging bases. Activating CRAF increases passenger movement beyond organic capability and allows military aircraft to focus on operations in and out of in Kabul.”

The report further states: They are petitioned to transport evacuees between the Middle East and Europe and between Europe and the U.S. Specifically, these flights will serve as transportation from U.S. bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE.

In other words, they’re not rescuing anyone, they’re enlisted to fly them to other destinations once out of Afghanistan. The Left wants ‘millions’ in the US so we imagine that is the number one destination and the reason for the US airline involvement.

We don’t doubt there are a lot of nice, deserving people, but we know from what happened in Europe, monsters will be included.

A total of 18 aircraft from six airlines will aid the U.S. government in transporting U.S. citizens and Afghan refugees to safety, per The New York Times:

American Airlines: 3 aircraft

Atlas Air: 3 aircraft

Delta: 3 aircraft

Hawaiian Airlines: 2 aircraft

Omni Air: 3 aircraft

United Airlines: 4 aircraft

