Everyone Knew TdA Made Denver Their Home – They Gaslighted Us

Everyone knew that Tren de Aragua (TdA) was taking over complexes in Aurora City. The governor knew, and they were continuoously denied it. Reporter Martha Raddatz tried to embarrass JD Vance over President Trump’s reaction, but Vance left her without an argument. Vance asked her if she heard herself, pointing to her comment that the violent Venezuela gang Tren de Aragua only took over a “handful” of apartment buildings.

She quoted the police chief who said it was “grossly exaggerated.”

A City Councilwoman Blew the Whistle

Aurora city councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky has been posting internal city emails showing Tren de Aragua concerns were known long before they were in the headlines – as some politicians have denied the problem exists.

Commander Chris Poppe knew Tren de Aragua made Denver their home by November 2023. In June 2024, they had over 200 men working for them.

Sgt. Longnecker of Major Crimes wrote to Commander Poppe.

Longnecker said: “As soon as this group kills an innocent person, all Hell is going to break loose, and I would hate for us all to be exposed for not sharing information with each other and/or not being able to show that we have dedicated proactive units and investigation units directly impacting this problem,” Longnecker said.

They knew. They hid it, and then they gaslighted us.

Yikes. It always comes out, folks.

Aurora city councilwoman below has been posting internal city emails showing Tren de Aragua concerns were known long before they were in the headlines – as some politicians have denied the problem exists. https://t.co/CLmNZQ3wIm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 24, 2024

JD Vance’s Reaction to So-Called Journalist Martha Raddatz

“Martha, do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’s open border?

“Americans are so fed up with what’s going on, and they have every right to be.

“I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.

“I worry so much more about that problem than anything else here. We’ve got to get American communities in a safe space again, and unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don’t know who they really are, you’re going to have problems like this.

ABC reporter tries justifying Venezualan gangs taking over apartment buildings because it was only a “handful.” You literally can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/9X5bz7b3HG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2024