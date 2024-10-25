Stacey Williams Story Against Donald Trump Doesn’t Wash

Sentinel reported earlier that Stacey Williams, a former model, claimed that 31 years ago, she was groped by Donald Trump. According to her, she was Jeffrey Epstein’s friend, and they were walking together when Epstein suggested they visit Trump. They did. No sooner did Trump say hello when he groped her, and she did nothing.

It sounds like a bogus story, almost equal to that of E. Jean and Christine Blasey. Williams, 56, said it was 1993, and they walked past Epstein’s mansion. Only he did not move into it until 1996. Like Carroll and Blasey, she doesn’t quite know when it happened.

She told the Guardian it seemed like a weird game the two were playing.

There is more.

Stacey Williams worked for Obama and now supports Harris.

An anonymous attorney who goes by the handle @Techno_Fog on X recalled that the author of this story, Guardian investigative correspondent Lucy Osborne, reported a nearly identical story in September 2020. He wrote, “We saw this in 2020. Same reporters, same publication. Same allegations, same timing, same opponent – but different elections. It seems the Democrats have a preferred venue to run their October surprise. And a reporter willing to do their bidding.”

