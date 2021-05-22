Why is the media ignoring anti-Semitism?

This is an interesting Erick Erickson email I thought I’d share. It makes an interesting point.

In August of 2017, a bunch of white dudes with tiki torches marched through Charlottesville, VA chanting, among other things, “Jews will not replace us.”

The media coverage was intense and tied to Donald Trump. [Even though it had NOTHING to do with Trump]

Two days ago, Palestinian supporters in Los Angeles attacked Jewish people dining outdoors.

It happened yesterday in New York when Palestinians attacked Jewish residents with fireworks. Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Gifford’s synagogue was vandalized. It happened in Illinois too.

Why is it that anti-Semitism caught on tape is barely mentioned without Donald Trump in the White House?

This is a pretty damning indictment on the mainstream American press corps. Without an anti-Trump angle, they just can’t seem to bring themselves to cover it.

It also pretty thoroughly should debunk the idea that Jews control the media. The absence of meaningful coverage, particularly given the coverage of anti-Semitism when Trump was President, see e.g. Charlottesville, is notable.

I want to add this next clip. While I used to think Democrats wanted peace in Israel, I no longer can believe that. They do nothing but set up scenarios to destroy the nation. They don’t want the Abraham Accords which would lead to peace but they do want another Palestinian state like Gaza. They ignore it because they don’t care and it won’t support their narrative.

As Spencer writes, “The occupiers cry about the “occupation” and the ethnic cleansers cry about “ethnic cleansing” as they fight to bring back the state of apartheid that drove the Jews out of Jerusalem.”

Some Democrats want Israel destroyed and they are in power. Too many want that.

