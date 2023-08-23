Evil Clown World: Biden Opens all the Border Gates in Arizona

The Biden administration opened 114 gates into Arizona allegedly to allow elk – the pronghorn – to migrate. Thousands of unvetted illegal aliens are pouring through the gates along with a small number of elk. If I were a conspiratorial type, I would say the administration opened the gates to let the unvetted illegal aliens come through, and they are spitting in our eyes. We now support these anonymous people and are funding our own demise, I’d say. But I’m not conspiratorial. Biden clearly cares deeply about elk.

The funny thing about the elk. They know how to walk around fences and wander elsewhere.

I spoke to someone in Arizona last night, and he told me that illegal aliens are everywhere, committing crimes and taking over. He will have to shut down his pharmacy. Because of the crime, he can’t get insurance. That’s just one person. Imagine how the rest of Arizona suffers under Katie Hobbs’s leadership and Joe Biden’s anti-American rules.

This is as the Biden administration sells border wall parts for pennies on the dollar and sues Governor Abbott for his buoy system that helps keep illegals out.

Two dead migrants’ bodies floated down the river, and the buoys stopped the bodies. Biden’s administration is falsely claiming the buoys killed them. There is no end to the criminality of the Biden administration.

Watch:

Related