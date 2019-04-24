Evil parents sent their 3-year-old alone to the border, agents saved him

A 3-year-old boy was all by himself in the middle of a cornfield on the Texas border when Border Patrol agents found him Tuesday, US Customs and Border Protection officials said. Obviously, a criminal cartel took him up and didn’t watch him or deliberately abandoned him.

The boy was crying and had his name and phone numbers written on his shoes. The agency tweeted out an image indicating they were still trying to reach the child’s family.

This is insanity. We don’t want parents like his who would send him with cartels. He needs to be sent home.

Early this morning, #USBP Agents found a 3-year-old boy alone and crying in a corn field in TX. He had his name & phone numbers written on his shoes. #CBP is attempting to reach his family. We believe the boy was with a larger group that ran when they encountered Agents. pic.twitter.com/0s0zwmFxih — CBP (@CBP) April 24, 2019

THE WALL

The acting secretary of Homeland Security pushed back on the narrative that President Donald Trump’s border wall is not being built, pointing out that construction has actually been going at an aggressive pace.

“So normally for a federal project of this scope, from the time you get funded to starting, it’s over two years,” Kevin McAleenan said Tuesday on Fox News. “We’ve already built the [fiscal year] 2017 funding in less than two years. That shows how aggressively we’re moving out on this,” BizPacReview reported.

Obviously, the wall will help, but what really has to happen is a change in our laws. The worthless Congress won’t do it. They want citizens replaced with foreigners who are often coming for the freebies or to commit crimes. They don’t care what Americans think or want. This is not a partisan issue. It is insanity.

THE ARMED MEXICAN SOLDIERS

About six Mexican soldiers recently pulled guns on two US Army soldiers. They disarmed our soldiers and menaced them with AKs. Our soldiers were on the Texas side of the border and the Mexicans claimed it was an error. However, the Mexican soldiers often create diversionary tactics so criminals and smugglers can break into our country nearby. The President does think it is the case.

Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

There is video of the foreign gangsters slipping people across the border nearby at that time.

#BorderPatrol cameras observed armed men escorting a mother and her 8-year-old son to the int’l boundary west of Lukeville, AZ. The armed men dropped off the pair in an area commonly used by smugglers to bring large groups of Central Americans into the country illegally. pic.twitter.com/xwJZZgvlbD — CBP (@CBP) April 23, 2019

Our laws make this possible.

#CBP officers at the Port of Nogales in AZ seized over 4,100lbs of marijuana worth nearly $2.1M following a K9 alert. The drugs were hidden within a shipment of rolled sheet metal. Details: https://t.co/suhrzUZM9k pic.twitter.com/pPWMoaO8fR — CBP (@CBP) April 24, 2019

As of last week, #BorderPatrol apprehensions for FY19TD (418,000+) surpassed total apprehensions for FY18 (404,142). Along the Southwest border, there have been 414,000+ apprehensions so far this year, compared to 396,579 total in FY18. pic.twitter.com/Qgk6xV94bQ — CBP (@CBP) April 23, 2019