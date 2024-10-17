Evil Supergang TdA Runs At Least 4 San Antonio Apartments

The “evil, bloodthirsty, epitome of evil,” Tren de Aragua (TdA) runs drug smuggling, child prostitution, and human trafficking rings in South America, with its members crossing over into the US in the past three years amid a wave of unvetted Venezuelan migrants.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that TdA had been operating at the Palatia Apartments for five to six months. They squat in empty units they either rented out to other migrants, used as a base to deal cocaine, or, most horrifically, as prostitution dens to pimp out women and children.

The Free Press Report

Many traffickers are members of Mexican or Salvadorian gangs, part of Cuban rings or the vicious Venezuelan group Tren de Aragua. Their modus operandi is luring migrant women and girls across the southern border, promising them good jobs once they get to America, and then forcing them into prostitution once they’re here, ostensibly to pay off the debt they incurred to get into the U.S.

“The sex trafficking of minors, and human trafficking as a whole, is one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the U.S.,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson after a big bust in Houston last year that saw the arrest of 10 traffickers, all of whom had gang connections.

This includes the sex trafficking of men and boys:

Sex trafficking victims often suffer horrific abuse, as I discovered when I spoke to Landon Dickeson, the 36-year-old executive director for Bob’s House of Hope in Denton, Texas, the only shelter for male sex trafficking victims ages 18 and up in the country. Dickeson says they’ve seen teens from Central and South America who have been so tortured by their traffickers they can barely function.

Dickeson described caring for teens who have brain damage from being so heavily drugged—teens who have had their fingernails pulled out and lemon juice poured on wounds. When I asked to interview one of their migrant residents, Dickeson said they simply weren’t in any condition to speak to anyone, much less a reporter.

The report attributes it to the open borders and the unvetted millions pouring through. The government allows anyone to take these children across and then sponsor them. All controls, such as DNA, are abandoned.

The DailyMail.com revealed that this apartment invasion is just the tip of the iceberg in the major southern Texas city, with at least three other rental properties also occupied by the criminal organization.

