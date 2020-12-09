LA’s new radical DA ruined San Francisco

San Francisco’s new police chief, George Gascon, was appointed in 2009. Within eighteen months, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom appointed him the interim District Attorney. He had never tried a case.

He stated, “Running a D.A.’s office is not the same as prosecuting cases on the floor. They’re different skill sets. I believe I have the organizational skills, and I have an understanding of the criminal justice system not only today but where we need to be in the future.”

The plan was to manage the Marxist ideology. His office was understaffed on attorney and support levels, and he didn’t provide leadership.

Under George Gascon, approximately 61 of the 140 or so attorneys left the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, 24 in the last 8 months of 2019 alone. More than half of those leaving in those final four years were women, and more than a third were people of color. You can’t prosecute under an inept manager.

San Francisco had the third-highest rate of violent crime in the state. Concerning property crime, San Francisco has the highest property crime rate. Despite this high level of crime, San Francisco ranks 46th in arrest rates.

Reputationally, San Francisco is now widely regarded as the place where you can commit a crime and get away with it.

Thank Marxist Democrat Gascon. He would never get re-elected in San Francisco.

He ruined San Francisco, and now he has a bigger opportunity in LA.

