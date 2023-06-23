Ex-Democrat Trans Rep Arrested for Child Porn

The nation’s first transgender lawmaker, Stacie Marie Laughton, is now in prison for distributing child pornography. Laughton has a significant criminal history, including credit card fraud, a bomb threat, stalking, and now pedophile porn.

This person isn’t a trans, more likely a pedophile, and definitely a criminal. Call him what he is.

Ex-State Rep. Stacie-Marie Laughton, a man parading around as a woman, was initially elected to the New Hampshire legislature in 2012. Laughton was unable to serve due to still being on probation for a 2008 felony conviction of credit card fraud.

Laughton was arrested for making a bomb threat against the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in 2015. He was arrested again in 2021 on charges related to the misuse of the state’s 911 texting system.

Despite that, voters elected Laughton for a second term to represent Nashua, New Hampshire in 2022. He was never seated. That was because he was imprisoned for several stalking charges, Fox News reports.

CHILD ABUSE IMAGES

On Thursday, he was charged again. This time with four counts of allegedly distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Laughton’s case is tied to that of Lindsey Groves, an alleged paramour, who was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking explicit photos of children at the Tyngsborough day care where she worked.

Groves allegedly sent the photos to Laughton and he – Laughton – tried to sell them.

A preliminary forensic review of Groves’s cellphone allegedly revealed more than 2,500 texts between Groves and Person 1. Person 1 is thought to be Laughton. According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Nashua police interviewed two individuals who said Person 1 had mentioned, shown, or forwarded the explicit images to them. Nashua police did not say whether Laughton and Person 1 were one and the same.

The 38-year-old Hudson, New Hampshire, resident was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography. This is according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.

Hopefully, Laughton won’t end up in a woman’s prison.

Related