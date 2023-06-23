Zuck-Musk Cage Match Is On

Tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are social media rivals and they are now planning to bring their rivalry to the cage. It’s one of the biggest publicity stunts we’ve seen in a while.

Apparently it’s not a joke and they’ve agreed to do it.

UFC President Dana White confirmed that he spoke with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Both are interested in participating in the first-ever tech billionaire celebrity cage match.

Zuckerberg is at war with free speech and Elon Musk. Consequently, it logically spilled over into a cage match?

HOW IT WENT DOWN

“Shortly after Twitter 2.0 owner Elon Musk joked on Twitter that he was “up to a cage match” against the Meta boss, Zuckerbergtook to Instagram to agree to the match. “Send Me Location,” Zuckerberg declared on Wednesday. The potential match came in response to the rumors that Zuckerberg was plotting to launch a “‘Twitter Rival’” dubbed THREATS. One Twitter user reacted, saying, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now,” to which Musk responded with the aforementioned tweet. Musk’s subsequent responses were hilarious,” Newscasters reports.

THE CAGE MATCH IS ON

Afterward, Dana White was “talking to both Elon and Mark, and both guys are absolutely dead serious about this! They both want to do it!”

Dana continued, “Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said “is he serious?” and I said, I don’t know, let me ask him. I asked him and he said, “yeah, I’m dead serious!”

Watch:

Dana White said he talked to both Elon and Mark and they both are dead seriouse about this fight. If it happens it will break all MMA records. pic.twitter.com/qjurOkEsLY — Tesla Synopsis (@TeslaSynopsis) June 23, 2023

EARLY STAGES OF PLANNING

Furthermore, White said that he is already in “early stages” of planning how to put on the cage match.

While a standard UFC pay-per-view costs $80, White said he would charge $100 for the Musk-Zuckerberg bout. The two techies would donate the proceeds to charity with the winner picking the charity.

After this came out, Gov. Abbott tweeted, “Do it. The biggest fight in UFC history.”

Watch:

Twitter owner Elon Musk and Facebook parent Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to a cage match after a series of posts on social media https://t.co/m55aq1ltuB pic.twitter.com/2INwqSA0ON — Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2023

