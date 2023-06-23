Greta Thunberg Chalks Up Yet Another Failed Climate Change Prediction

by Mark Schwendau

So this is pretty funny and as they say, “You can’t make this stuff up!”

Five years ago on June 21, 2018 teen climate cultist Greta Thunberg predicted the world would end due to global warming. So we are all still here and many are now mocking Thunberg for making an absolute fool of herself much the same as Al Gore did with his 2006 documentary movie “An Inconvenient Spoof”… I mean “Truth”.

Back in 2018 a 15-year-old high school dropout Thunberg sent out an apocalyptic tweet warning us only five years remained until the earth will implode due to humanity’s use of earth-based “fossil” fuels like coal and crude.

“A top scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” the teen tweeted.

The “top scientist” she was referencing was real and not made up. It was a Harvard professor by the name of James Anderson and the paper referencing him is found here: “Top Climate Scientist: Humans Will Go Extinct if We Don’t Fix Climate Change by 2023.”

Thunberg deleted the tweet in question at some point in time before June 21, 2023 arrived. Like so many of us, she apparently began to see the writing in the clouds. Her ridiculous social media post was yet another failed climate change prediction. Some people took notice of her deleted misinformation and made sure to remind her of her embarrassingly cringe worthy prediction.

“Gee, I wonder why Greta Thunberg deleted this tweet?” one person posted to Twitter with a screen capture of same.

The mockery continues all across social media as users wish Thunberg a happy anniversary for her now-deleted tweet.

OPINION:

I was raised to be a critical thinker. As such, what concerns me, but also makes me laugh, at these times we are alive relative to this matter are three basic questions I would like answered:

At what point did we, as educated adults, start taking scientific advice from a 15 year old Swedish high school dropout? What group of collective adult idiots of the International news media thought it would be a good idea to not only give this kid an International platform to speak but make her a hero when she was really just a zero? Why are we, as adults, not attacking the Harvard professor message maker rather than the dumb little kid acting as his messenger?

Notice how all three of these questions include the word, “adult”. Mature humans are supposed to lead immature humans. That is not just historical but God’s master plan.

I believe there is a concentrated effort to diminish traditional roles such as man, woman, parents, child, and, of course, adult. It is time we take the meaning of these words back and make others trying to diminish their traditional meanings accountable. When it comes to being an adult it means you have to “Grow, the hell, up!”

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related