Ex NYT Reporter Goes All Hateful Xenophobic On Melania Trump

Former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald went all xenophobic on First Lady Melania Trump. Kurt was “Triggered” by FLOTUS’s restoring the White House Rose Garden it to its original 1962 blueprint, which dates back to John F. Kennedy’s administration.

“Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening,” Mrs. Trump tweeted. “Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space.”

Well, that was apparently more than Eichenwald could stand. So he spits out the following anti-immigrant, hateful messages.

“It is a destruction of our history, something no other First Lady would have had the gall to do. This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history.”

“I still find it unbelievable that @ FLOTUS who has only been a citizen since the middle of GW Bush’s second term had the audacity to wreck the Rose Garden, to pull up history dating back a lifetime.”

Wait there crazed, ex-Gray Lady scribe! Two obvious things your demented hate caused you to ignore.

1- Everyone thought the press, especially your NYT, LOVED the Kennedy’s. Maybe you were worried something awful would literally be unearthed from renovated the garden, casting yet another dark shadow over JFK’s “Camelot”?

2- How can you claim Mrs. Trump is a foreigner in one twisted tweet and then follow that by saying she’s “been a citizen since the middle of GW Bush’s second term”? Is that a standard you apply to all those who’ve come here and earned their place in America legally?

Eichenwald’s vile bile was not in the least tempered by criticism from fellow journalists. Instead, he doubled down going even lower with, “These trashy, evil, stupid people need to get out of our house. What GALL she has.”

It’s old hat to compare how this kind of bigotry would have been treated if it had been so publicly directed at Michelle Obama. But still, it remains a reminder to the kind of unhinged, Trump-hating rabble that continue to saturate our media.