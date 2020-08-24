NBC hack calls Melania’s Rose Garden a “neo-fascist parade ground”

Democrats have gone insane. We still have more than two months to the election and this is the kind of lunacy we have to listen to from an NBC/MSNBC correspondent — Howard Fineman.
The rose garden is a “neo-fascist parade ground,” according to Howard Fineman. Fineman is comparing a picture with Spring blooms to a picture of normal Summer foliage in the clip below. The man is pathetic.
Other Liberals, like Kurt Eichenwald, a former NY Times reporter, are calling Melania a “classless illegal” for redoing the Rose Garden, saying she’s a “foreigner” who has no right to redo “our history.” She’s a citizen and these people are sick.
The #Trump family did its best to turn the lovely Rose Garden into a neo-fascist parade ground. https://t.co/XTVvqnFzaX
Other responses from the left were very hateful.
After destroying the White House Rose Garden and making it look more like a cemetery with our tax dollars, racist birther Melania will be giving her RNC speech from said garden, which is illegal. Because with this disgusting family, when is crime not involved?
Nutty producer:
While New Yorkers rose before dawn yesterday to stand in a quarter mile long food bank line, Melania spent 12 million dollars to yank the roses out of the garden she will speak from Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/oRu0EFbW5U
This loon thinks he’s an average American:
Oh look at Melania's renovated rose garden at the White House. Does anyone else see how the small bushes spell KKK in rows? pic.twitter.com/dAIA4LF4OG
The garden is stunning
The garden now includes audio and visual capabilities as well as lighting and access for television cameras.
Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw
