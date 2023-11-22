Ex-Obama Guy Says 4,000 Dead Palestinian Kids Aren’t Enough

The man in this clip is alelgedly Stuart Seldowitz, former acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama and was deputy director/senior political officer in the U.S. State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003. More recently, he served as foreign affairs chair for Gotham Government Relations, which announced his new role in a press release in November 2022.
According to Vice News, he was canceled by Gotham Government Relations when the video got out. It sounds like the last thing he should ever be involved in is public relations.
He’s seen in this video insulting some random guy selling food, probably Middle Eastern, asking him if he raped his daughter like Mohammed, and saying 4,000 dead Palestinian children weren’t enough. He laughed the entire time he was verbally abusing the man.
We don’t know what preceded this, but what you hear in this clip is despicable.
@vicenews After the videos were released on social media, Gotham Government Relations, the firm where Seldowitz worked, dropped all affiliation with him, calling the video “vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm.” The videos were shared by a Columbia student on X. #nyc #stuartseldowitz #foodtruck #halal ♬ original sound – VICE News
A New York police spokesperson said police are aware of the videos and are “monitoring the situation.”
He another rich Zionist who profited off the American system. He made money in a DC lobbying firm, made no contributions to society. He was fired.
Israeli officials also make vicious statements. People on this site also have. I oppose violence against the innocent, and I did not need to go to Sunday school to learn that. Lots of the Sunday school folks are the ones calling for wiping out the Palestinians.
Later when we take in many thousands of the Palestinians, which I oppose, the same Sunday school folks will be whining about that. But Israel is the one who forced them out and wants us to take them. That is the nation they cheered on to make 2 million people homeless.
Meanwhile with all the uproar about Hamas, and ridiculous accusations of “anti-Semitism”, I see no cries about the senate opposing the Israel funding bill. Aren’t senate leaders anti-Semites? If Johnson had blocked that bill, he would be flooded with attacks.
This shows the incredible inconsistencies and gullibility of Americans.
He’s lucky he didn’t get his ass beat or throat cut. He’s was fine working under leftist Obama and all his radical policies but now he sticks up for Israel. This is a wake up call to Jewish people in America. Most democrats hate you and Israel, so don’t think you can distance yourselves from Israel. To most people, you are one in the same. The blacks don’t like you. They don’t like the Asians either. They aren’t too crazy about whites also. When you side with democrats, you only enable the hate. Wise up, things could get worse.