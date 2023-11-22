Ex-Obama Guy Says 4,000 Dead Palestinian Kids Aren’t Enough

The man in this clip is alelgedly Stuart Seldowitz, former acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama and was deputy director/senior political officer in the U.S. State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003. More recently, he served as foreign affairs chair for Gotham Government Relations, which announced his new role in a press release in November 2022.

According to Vice News, he was canceled by Gotham Government Relations when the video got out. It sounds like the last thing he should ever be involved in is public relations.

He’s seen in this video insulting some random guy selling food, probably Middle Eastern, asking him if he raped his daughter like Mohammed, and saying 4,000 dead Palestinian children weren’t enough. He laughed the entire time he was verbally abusing the man.

We don’t know what preceded this, but what you hear in this clip is despicable.

A New York police spokesperson said police are aware of the videos and are “monitoring the situation.”

