Ex-PA Rep. and Judge — Democrats — Guilty of Stuffing Ballot Boxes

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty to violations of election law, conspiracy, bribery and obstruction. He worked with two judges who took bribes or stuffed the ballot boxes.

The former Pennsylvania congressman was committing his election crimes for Democrat candidates between 2014 and 2018.

In a sentencing memo dated Friday, federal prosecutors said his “criminal efforts were generally, although not exclusively, directed at securing election victories for local judicial candidates running for Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas or Municipal Court who had employed Myers as a ‘political consultant.’”

Myers was expelled from Congress in 1980 after being caught taking bribes in the Abscam sting investigation. He’s move on to stuffing ballot boxes.

Prosecutors said Myers, 79, admitted he bribed a judge of elections to add votes for his chosen candidates, including clients who were running for judicial offices.

He also conspired with another elections judge to tell voters on election days which candidates they should vote for, and the now former judge cast fraudulent votes for people who did not appear at the polls.

