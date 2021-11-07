Ex-Pfizer Researcher” We’re in 4th Phase of Tyranny at the “Gates of Hell”

















Dr. Michael Yeadon is a prominent British scientist and a former Pfizer researcher who also owned and sold his own research company. He is respected in his field but is now a puzzle to his former colleagues who say they no longer recognize him. The reason for that is Dr. Yeadon sees the pandemic as planned. He believes it is used to drive us into tyranny worldwide — The Great Reset.

He claims there are six phases and we are soon to enter phase 5. They are listed below, as reported by The Australian National Review.

In this first clip, he says “we are at the gates of Hell.”

Mike Yeadon ex-Pfizer researcher – You are being lied to. We are at the gates of hell. pic.twitter.com/lPFO4ICaI2 — T.E. Corner (@TECorner) October 27, 2021

Phase 1: Simulate a threat and create fear. (December 2019-March 2020)

Mount a plandemic

– Kill tens of thousands of elderly people.

– Increase the number of cases and deaths

– Position vaccination as the only solution from the beginning.

– Focus all attention on Covid-19.

Result, (almost) general panic

Phase 2: Sow the tares and division. (March 2020-December 2020)

– Impose multiple unnecessary, liberticidal, and unconstitutional coercive measures.

– Paralyze trade and the economy.

– Observe the submission of a majority and the resistance of a rebellious minority.

– Stigmatize the rebels and create a horizontal division.

– Censoring dissident leaders.

– Punish disobedience.

– Generalize PCR tests.

– Create confusion between cases, infected, sick, hospitalized and dead.

– Disqualify all effective treatments.

– Hope for a rescue vaccine.

Result, (almost) general panic.

Phase 3: Bring a treacherous and deadly solution. (December 2020-June 2021)

– Offer a free vaccine for everyone.

– Promise protection and return to normality.

– Establish a herd immunization target.

– Simulate a partial recovery of the economy.

– Hide statistics of side effects and deaths from injections.

– Passing off the side effects of the injections as “natural” effects of the virus and the disease.

– Recover the notion of a variant as a natural mutation of the virus.

– Justify the maintenance of coercive measures by not applying the herd immunity threshold.

– Punish health professionals for the illegal exercise of care and healing.

Result, doubts, and feelings of betrayal among the vax, discouragement among opponents.

Phase 4: Install Apartheid and the QR code. (June 2021-October 2021)

– Voluntarily plan for shortages.

– Impose the vaccination pass (QR code) to reward the vaccinated, punish the resistant.

– Create an Apartheid of the privileged against the others.

– Take away the right to work or study from non-vaxx.

– Withdraw basic services to the non-vaxx.

– Impose PCR payment tests on non-vaxx.

Result, First stage of digital control, impoverishment of opponents

Phase 5: Establish chaos and Martial law. (November 2021-March 2022)

– Exploit the shortage of goods and food.

– Cause the paralysis of the real economy and the closure of factories and shops.

– Let unemployment explode.

– Apply a third dose to the vaxx (boosters).

– Take up the murder of the living old men.

– Impose compulsory vaccination for all.

– Amplify the myth of variants, the efficacy of the vaccine and the immunity of the herd.

– Demonize the anti-vaxx and hold them responsible for the dead.

– Arrest opposition leaders.

– Impose digital identity on everyone (QR code): Birth certificate, identity document, passport, driving license, health insurance card …

– Establish martial law to defeat the opposition.

Result, Second stage of digital control. Imprisonment or removal of opponents.

Phase 6: Cancel the debts and dematerialize the money. (March 2022-September 2022)

– Trigger the economic, financial and stock market collapse, the bankruptcy of the banks.

– To rescue the losses of the banks in the accounts of their clients.

– Activate the «Great Reset».

– De-materialize money.

– Cancel debts and loans.

– Impose the digital portfolio. (Digital Wallet)

– Seize properties and land.

– Ban all global medicines.

– Confirm the obligation to vaccinate semi-annually or annually.

– Impose food rationing and a diet based on the Codex Alimentarius.

– Extend the measures to emerging countries.

Result, Third stage of digital control. Extension of the N.O.M. to the whole planet.

