Employees Plead with Disney to Become a Less Hostile Place

Published Monday and first reported by The Daily Wire, conservative Disney employees sent a letter anonymously to the leadership asking them to remain neutral politically.

They say Disney WOKEs have created a hostile workplace by embracing a “political agenda.”

At least three employees in the Imagineering department resigned recently over the hostility.

“Disney has “come to be an increasingly uncomfortable place to work for those of us whose political and religious views are not explicitly progressive,” the letter states.

Over the last few weeks, we have watched as our leadership has expressed their condemnation for laws and policies we support. We have watched as our colleagues, convinced that no one in the company could possibly disagree with them, grow increasingly aggressive in their demands. They insist that TWDC [The Walt Disney Company] take a strong stance on not only this issue but other legislation and openly advocate for the punishment of employees who disagree with them.

At the same time, Conservative staffers have to sit back and watch their bosses villainize Republican leaders.

A recent walkout by a relatively small number of malcontents is over Disney not condemning a bill protecting parents’ rights over their K-3 children. The bill bans instruction in gender studies and transgenderism for these young children.

Allegedly, the WOKEs intimidate CEO Bob Chapek who is afraid of losing his job. He didn’t take a stand out of the gate, against the Florida bill and he took heat over it. He later apologized as the malcontents deliberately lied and called it a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The Left never faces any accountability for these lies.

Woke Disney employees also demand that Disney permanently cut off donations to lawmakers who support the parental rights bill, and they’ve asked Disney to stop relocating employees to Florida.

The Left loves this as they try to destroy the Republican Party. For many in Democrat leadership, it’s never about these individual groups they’ve adopted. They don’t give a hoot about these people. It’s about becoming a one-party system.

Many behind the letter fear the “tolerant, inclusive” WOKEs would exact revenge.

An internal poll within the company went out a few months ago asking us if we felt accepted in the company. Many of us didn’t complete it because the nature of the questions made us worry that the results of the poll could be used to target us for quietly holding a position that runs against the progressive orthodoxy that Disney seems to promote. TWDC has fostered an environment of fear that any employee who does not toe the line will be exposed and dismissed.

Much has been made of our internal efforts to Reimagine Tomorrow, but as much as diversity and inclusion are promoted, the tomorrow being reimagined doesn’t seem to have much room for religious or political conservatives within the company. Left-leaning cast members are free to promote their agenda and organize on company time using company resources. They call their fellow employees “bigots” and pressure TWDC to use corporate influence to further their left-wing legislative goals.

The only way to fight this is to reverse the rolls. Conservatives or just anyone who isn’t radical need to get off the defensive.

the letter went nowhere. The Disney Left has doubled down. They know that bullying people and threatening their jobs is effective. Such is their morality.

Joe Rogan is speaking out:

"I think a lot of people are saying 'no, I just don't want you grooming my kids for whatever your ideology is…I want you to teach them f—- science, teach them math!'" Joe Rogan drops common sense on those still calling it the "Don't Say Gay" bill pic.twitter.com/nEUpeWgUor — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 22, 2022

Related