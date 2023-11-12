Except for Bill Burr’s Wife, Trump’s Welcome to UFC 295 Was Wild

Except for comedian Bill Burr and his wife, actress Nia Renee Hill, Donald Trump’s reception at UFC 295 was wild. The crowd gave him a rousing welcome as he walked into UFC 295 with UFC CEO Dana White, Kid Rock, and Tucker Carlson.

Donald Trump would win in a landslide with this audience.

Watch this video. What do you see? All is see is Tucker as VP pic.twitter.com/0mFeL59y9l — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2023

Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson meeting while hanging out with President Trump and Dana White at UFC 295.. A landslide victory for the White House is coming in 12 months.. 45-47!pic.twitter.com/rP0z7M4wfJ — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 12, 2023

Bill Burr called Ron DeSantis a “F***** piece of s*** over the state’s response to the coronavirus.” Here is Bill Burr’s wife:

She sounds nice:

God, I hope Trump gets coronavirus. — Nia Renée Hill (@niasalterego) March 8, 2020

