Fickle French President Macron Calls for Israel to Cave to Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron held an unplanned conference at the Paris Peace Forum with countries willing to provide aid for the civilians in Gaza. The total population is 2.4 million.

The conference ended with Macron calling for a pause, then a ceasefire, in other words, an Israeli surrender.

Some, like Biden, called for a pause, which is a ceasefire-lite, giving Hamas just enough time to regroup.

A surrender would mean the destruction of Israel. The problems are they rely on the US for weapons, and there is the threat of World War III. Hezbollah has been slowly jumping into the war.

“In the immediate term, we need to work on protecting civilians. To do that, we need a humanitarian pause very quickly, and we must work towards a ceasefire,” Macron said.

Israel did not attend the talks, and most Arab nations declined to send delegates. The Palestinian Authority did send its prime minister. A ministerial delegation from Egypt attended. The prime ministers of Greece, Ireland, and Luxembourg attended, as did EU officials Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen.

They are assuming that Israel is violating international law as it defends itself. Hamas are Nazis who made it quite clear that they seek the complete annihilation of every Jew in Israel. They have said they will not stop until every Jew is dead.

Israel does what no one else does and warns the civilians before they bomb while Hamas uses them as hostages and shoots them in the back if they leave, as they are planning to use them as human shields.

In the least, all the hostages must be released before demanding this of Israel.

Abandoning them is a clear message to them that they cannot defend themselves.

Macron is going to increase aid to Gaza to 100 million euros. Every euro has to pass through Hamas, and that’s where it will stay.

The UN has already come out against Hamas, and Biden is under pressure for the massive mobs of pro-Hamas foreigners, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter marching in blue cities.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded quickly to Mr Macron’s comments, saying nations should condemn Hamas, not Israel.

“The crimes that Hamas [is] committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York, and anywhere in the world,” a statement from Mr. Netanyahu’s office read.

Netanyahu told the press that President Macron “made a serious mistake, factually and morally,” in these allegations that Israel is trying to bomb civilians.

“It’s Hamas preventing the evacuation of civilians, not Israel. Israel tells them to leave.”

