Excess Deaths Doubled in Germany After Vaccine Rollout

New data from Germany shows that sudden excess deaths skyrocketed after the vaccine rollout in late 2020. They more than doubled and continued as the vaccine program went on.

Do you believe in unbelievable coincidences?

Even during the ancestral Wuhan strain (2020), excess deaths mainly stayed the same.

Currently, in Germany, 80+ people (per day) are dying suddenly and unexpectedly above historical averages.

Canada: Similar rise in unexpected deaths

We see a similar rise in excess deaths in heavily vaccinated countries.

Dr. Panda wants people to know about the press conference in Germany on December 12th. Data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), which insures 72 million, shows sudden deaths exploding in Germany.

“Immediately after vaccination started on December 27, 2020, sudden and unexpected deaths exploded in Germany.”

Data shows from 2016 through the end of 2020 – there were about 6,000 sudden and unexpected deaths per quarter. The numbers then explode to around 14,000 per quarter in 2021 and 2022. More than 80 people each day are dying suddenly and mysteriously – above the historical average. The total German number is much worse, as this data only accounts for the total insured by the KDV.

Seit Impfbeginn Anfang 2021 explodieren die Todesfälle “plötzlich und unerwartet”. Das zeigen neue KBV-Daten der 72 Mio. Versicherten: Sportler, Moderatoren … Näheres ab 10:00 Uhr im Livestream: https://t.co/3kQ3GcMVbq pic.twitter.com/uTjMRVTtLa — Stefan Homburg (@SHomburg) December 12, 2022

Translation:

Since vaccination began in early 2021, deaths have exploded “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

This is shown by the new KBV data of the 72 million insured persons: athletes, moderators…

More from 10:00 a.m. in the live stream: live.ffn.network/w/ 5sHc4G7rFFWm…

This data is only being released due to a 2020 law that standardizes the use of insurance data to monitor vaccine injury in Germany. It’s unclear why the German Government has not published the data before.

You, the readers, could come up with some guesses, I’m sure.

This is the full workshop. You can set the subtitles to English:

More information at Dr. Pand’s substack.

Related