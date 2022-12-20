Omnibus: Border Funding Can’t Be Used for Security & More Bad News

North Carolina Congressman Rep Dan Bishop (R) says his team is reading through the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. There is language in it that prohibits CBP funding from being used for border security “except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.” In other words, processing more illegal migrants into the country.

Republican RINOs who sign on to this bill must take credit for the border crisis if it goes through like this. It’s especially wrong to do it during a lame-duck session. That isn’t what the lame duck is for.

Without a border, we can’t be called a country. Countries have borders. These corrupt politicians are destroying our borders and our identity, but no one does a thing about it.

Rep. Bishop said there is plenty of money for border control – $410M – only it goes to securing the borders of Jordan, Libya, Nepal. Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman.

MORE AWFUL NEWS FROM THE SWAMPY BILL

Another $1,438,000,000 for membership in global multilateral organizations, including the UN.

“On a more sinister note, here’s at least $575 million for “family planning” in areas where population growth “threatens biodiversity.” Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program.”

“$65 million in two programs for Senator Leahy, and a federal building named for Nancy Pelosi. Swamp gonna Swamp.”

“$524.4 million for a DEI and “structural racism” focused NIH subdivision – https://nimhd.nih.gov/resources/understanding-health-disparities/srd.html“

$300k per year for the Continuous Plankton Recorder. Chump change compared to the rest of this bill!

Of course, there’s a section for NDAA corrections – another gargantuan bill that passed in a rush. Because God forbid that Congress actually proofread legislation before passing it!

Gender programs in Pakistan and a $200 million for a Gender Equity Fund.

Last year’s administrative expenses for the vax injury trust fund were $13.2 million – now it’s $15.2 million. That’s a 15% increase. Anticipating a 15% increase in vaccine injuries? It also authorizes “sums as may be necessary” for vaccine injury/death claims.

$335,000,000 to prepare for an influenza pandemic! Including the use of surveillance tools.

$7.5 million to better understand the “domestic radicalization phenomenon,” plus $1 million for gun violence research. These research programs are often a smokescreen for violating civil liberties down the road.

$535 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which indirectly funds NPR via grants.

This provision nearly doubles the 66,000 available H2B visas (temporary low-skilled workers). The H2B program is highly prone to abuse and hurts American workers.

$11.33 billion for the FBI. $1.75 billion for the ATF. & $2.63 billion for US Attorneys, with an emphasis on J6 prosecutions and domestic terrorism cases. All with significant increases from the previous year.

Did you know that the House of Representatives has an Office of Diversity and Inclusion? It’s set to receive nearly $26 million in taxpayer dollars.

NEW: N.C. Congressman @RepDanBishop (R) says his team is reading through the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, and there is language in it that prohibits CBP funding from being used for border security, “except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.” https://t.co/bVZTDyYmpM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 20, 2022

A few more earmarks: $477k for “antiracist” training from the Equity Institute $3 million for the LGBTQ+ museum in NYC $1.2 million in “services for DACA recipients” $4.1 million in various career programs for one of the richest counties in the US (Fairfax) pic.twitter.com/pPTxuTwGfQ — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Related