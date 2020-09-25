Exclusive report: Breonna Taylor was deeply involved with alleged drug dealers

THIS REPORT COMES EXCLUSIVELY FROM OFFICER TATUM

This never before released complete investigation from the LPD includes surveillance images and recorded phone calls between Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor, and others on the warrants and shows just how involved Taylor was in Glover’s drug enterprise and why the police were at her house the night of her death.

Many celebrities and media outlets have portrayed Taylor as totally innocent in all of this but the transcript paints a different picture.

She was interviewed about the homicide of Fernandez Bowman. Ms. Taylor rented the car he was found in. She was dating the victim’s brother’s drug-dealing associate, Jamarcus Glover. The brother is Demarius Bowman.

Ms. Taylor posted a bond for Glover on two occasions. Glover was believed to be involved in very violent crime in the area. Glover was committing crimes in a car registered to Breonna Taylor.

The dialogue from one incident:

People calling from jail called her phone number 48 times from January 1, 2016, to January 3, 2020. Glover called her 26 times and another felon with drug possession charges, Curtis Palm, called her 7 times.

The Glover car was at Taylor’s house 6 times. It had been tracked numerous times to trap houses but the car was hard to surveil because Glover performed “heat checks.” The detectives had a GPS put on the car. They found that he left her house with USPS packages.

They also discovered that Glover had ties to the narcotics trafficking in Mississippi where he once lived.

They observed Ms. Taylor on February 13th of this year drive Glover to a trap house and wait for him. At one point, she got out of the car in front of one of the trap houses and looked around. Glover got in the car a short while later. They found a large amount of drugs hidden out in back of that property. They also found illicit firearms.

They also found an LG&E bill with Adrian Walker’s name on it.

By February 20th, Glover was using Taylor’s address.

A search warrant was executed in March for Breonna Taylor, and the address. Kenneth Walker was now living at the address.

A jailhouse conversation with Glover:

KENNETH WALKER GOT HER KILLED

BRE WAS HANDLING DRUG MONEY ACCORDING TO GLOVER

BRE WAS INTIMATELY INVOLVED IN HOLDING DRUG MONEY

She might have even stolen some of it.

The two — A. Walker and J. Glover — discussed how the police uncovered Bre’s house and realized the charger and the bonds tied them to the house.

Breonna had also bailed out Adrian Walker.

They continued to blame Kenneth Walker for her death.

Walker insists the police didn’t say who they were, but a witness in the apartment below heard them scream out that they were police. They knocked loudly three times.

At one point, an associate Demarius Bowman says to Kenneth Bowman that everything is in Bre’s name.

During a conversation between R. Lee and an unknown female, they say Kenneth Walker shot the police, then ran and hid, leaving Bre to take all the bullets, two to her head.

Breonna’s attorney said she remained friendly with Glover and accepted packages from him.

The Tatum Report has provided the complete report. Private information like phone numbers and social security numbers have been redacted.

Read the Breonna Taylor Report on this link (39 pages)