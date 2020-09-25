Trump: $500 billion to black communities, Antifa, KKK now ‘terrorist organizations’

President Trump announced his plan for black America, designating antifa, and the KKK as terrorist organizations. He is increasing capital to black communities by $500 billion.

Calling it the “Platinum Plan,’ the details will include “opportunity,” “security,” “prosperity,” and “fairness” for the black community.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president is expected to say Friday, according to remarks exclusively obtained by Fox News. “The Democrats will always take Black voters for granted until large numbers of Black Americans vote Republican.”

The president is expected to tout the plan as “a bold vision that we can and will achieve over the next four years.”

The president’s plan, according to the campaign, will increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion, help to create 500,000 new black-owned businesses, and help to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community.

Fox News obtained a copy of the “Platinum Plan.” It states that it will “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.”

He’s going to make Juneteenth a national holiday.