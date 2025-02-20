Why mRNA Doesn’t Work for Vaccines?

KrisAnne Hall is an accomplished person, a biochemist, a linguist, and a Constitutional attorney. In her former life, she worked with mRNA technology. In this post, she explains why it works for cancer but not vaccines.

Dear Elon Musk,

As a former biochemist who worked with mRNA technology, I can explain very simply why synthetic mRNA works in cancer treatment but not in vaccines.

Synthetic mRNA when used in cancer treatment is taken from the patient’s body, synthesized, and used in their own body to correct and stop cancer growth.

In terms that will be relevant to your understanding your cells in your body can be like a 3-D printer and mRNA is the code that tells your body what to print. When you make synthetic mRNA from your own body, you are using a code that your body can read and interpret properly.

Using synthetic mRNA in vaccines will always have tragic consequences because you are using a foreign code, from someone else’s body, and your body does not know how to read or properly apply that code so there is absolutely no way that anyone can know what that synthetic mRNA will cause your body to create, because it’s foreign code and it cannot be read properly or accurately.

So yes, synthetic mRNA has great potential for cancer treatment when used in the body for which it is created.

mRNA, for any other reason and from any other source, that process will always be tragic, and the more tragic thing is the pharmaceutical companies know this, and they’ve known this since at least the 90s.

If accurate, it’s alarming to think that pharmaceutical companies know this and still insist on trying to make it work.

