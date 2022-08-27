Expert Says All Battery-Electric Cars Will Fail in California

California plans to ban the sale of gasoline cars by 2035. However, at least one expert says the grid cannot handle all battery-electric vehicles without gas cars or hydrogen-electric.

California can’t even keep the A/C and heat going.

How are trucks traveling long distances supposed to deal with the expense and the time it takes to charge an electric truck?

Researchers from the University of California Irvine (UCI) say they are trying to figure out how to provide enough electricity to charge all those cars once the rule comes into effect.

“The grid does not currently have the capability to add millions of battery-electric or even fuel-cell electric vehicles today,” says Jack Brouwer, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCI.

“So, we have some time to make reasonable investments in the grid to enable this to happen and happen well.”

They are making the investments, but they know it can’t work.

Brouwer showed CBSLA a hydrogen-powered vehicle, which only emits water. The UCI professor said California would need to think about more than just battery electric cars for the changeover to be successful.

“If we try to move in this direction and only use battery electric vehicles, we will fail,” Brouwer said. “The grid cannot charge every single transportation application. We must invest in both battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles.”

The professor added that the power grid will not be as stressed if half of the drivers in 2035 have hydrogen-electric vehicles. Those people can fill up their cars at hydrogen stations, which are much like gas stations, and will hopefully become more available throughout the state in the coming years.

The Left has no plans to do that. What does that tell you? That they want you out of your cars?

Unfortunately, many people can’t afford electric vehicles, and the Left knows that. They’ve made it clear in various ways that they want the peasants out of their vehicles. Joe Biden aside, most of these ‘rulers’ aren’t stupid. They know exactly what they’re doing.

