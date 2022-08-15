Elites Want to Give You a Carbon Wallet to Control Every Aspect of Your Life

Look at what is happening in The Netherlands right now because it will come here. As soon as one of these liberal countries falls, they will all go like dominoes. Watch the clip of the CEO of RABO Carbon Bank, Barbara Baarsma, explaining carbon wallets, and keep in mind that in the new US Inflation Reduction bill, Democrats slipped in a carbon bank. This clip isn’t even a minute, and you will want to hear it.

Barbara Baarsma – CEO Rabo Carbon Bank – advocates a “Personal Carbon Wallet”

“Let’s ensure that every household or every citizen of the Netherlands receives a certain amount of carbon emission rights. This way, we can ensure that we do not emit more than our yearly limit. Your emission rights will be stored in a carbon wallet. So if I wanted to fly, I would buy some carbon emission rights from someone who can’t afford to fly. For example, this way, this poor person can earn some extra money.

Or if someone lives in a small house, he can sell his emission rights to someone who lives in a big house, this way poor people can benefit from the green economy.”

As Zero Hedge mentions, the bank is listed at the Klaus Schwab WEF here and here. The elites — clearly — plan to control us and our rights. They will decide what our rights are. This is beyond taxes.

You will own nothing, travel nowhere, and be happy.

Communism and socialism hardly cover what this is. The elites now have power with computers and AI never before seen, and they will use it. Hitler would have rejoiced if he had these tools at his disposal.

In an article at Mises, economist Robert Murphy reports on a conversation with one of the global warming hysterics. He got a good idea of where they are all going with this, and it will never stop at a carbon tax.

It will not stop, period. Once you let them in, they will never leave. They will control everything, including your food, travel, land use, energy, taxation, education, self-defense, etc.

The globalists want your money and your freedom and so do global warming alarmists. This will become the worst totalitarianism the world has ever seen if we don’t push back. It is the largest transfer of wealth ever conceived.

Lew Rockwell posted the Green Party platform in part to give you an idea of where the alarmists and globalists are headed:

Phasing out the use of all fossil fuels by 2030.

Heavy carbon taxes of the sort that caused riots in France recently that were labeled an “insurrection” by the European press.

Just in case those sneaky capitalists want to import oil, there would be high tariffs on imported oil and gas.

The use of “clean fuels” would be mandated.

Poorer countries would be given welfare payments, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, because “they can no longer be permitted to develop in the same way we did” by using energy resources.

Reductions in energy use (heating, cooling, automobile use) would be mandated.

Government will build a massive, national, “public transportation” system.

A national “zero waste policy,” which sounds like outlawing garbage.

“Massively polluting” nuclear power will be outlawed altogether.

Industrial agriculture and the economies of scale and cheap food production that it achieves will be outlawed as well, a form of Soviet-style “land reform.”

Mass food production, which again is why American agriculture is the most efficient in the world (despite the inefficiencies of farm subsidies and other interventions) would be prohibited and replaced with government-supervised “small scale organic . . . agriculture.”

A “rapid reduction in energy consumption” would be mandated as well.

“Millions of buildings” will be “super-insulated” and their energy use minimized or eliminated altogether and forced to use “alternative heat sources” such as “passive solar.”

The construction of hydroelectric dams would no longer be permitted.

All coal-fired power plants would be prohibited.

No more oil could be acquired from the outer-continental shelf, public lands, the Rocky Mountains, and the Great Lakes.

Governments will take over all utilities.

Communist-style “land reform” will be achieved, and the state will create “new farmers,” a sort of “new communist man” on the farm.

Car travel will be “handicapped by high fuel prices [because of supply restrictions and high taxes], and devastated by actual fuel shortages orchestrated by the government.

There will be mandatory carpooling until all cars are electric.

Every city will have “free community bicycle fleets” that are not free, of course, but paid for by taxpayers.

There will be a “moratorium on highway widening” to make driving even more miserable.

Corporate average fuel economy (CAFÉ) standards will be constantly increased until all cars are the size of a zip car or smaller.

A special federal sales tax will be imposed on “larger” cars to drive them from the market, making automotive travel much more dangerous and life threatening.

“Reductions in airport noise” will be mandated as well, the only means of doing so would be to mandate reductions in airplanes and airplane flights.

Manufacturers will be forced to “take back” products they have sold and recycle them at their own expense.

The privatization of “public” lands will not be allowed.

Private companies will not be allowed to manage water supply and distribution in American cities and towns.

“Water-efficient appliances” will be ordered, which means you would never get your clothes clean again.

All pesticides will be “phased out.”

Offshore drilling for oil and liquefied natural gas will be outlawed.

