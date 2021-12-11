Experts Push to ‘De-radicalize’ People Refusing the Jab as They Would ‘Terrorists’

















Even if you support vaccines but are opposed to the government mandating them, Merriam Webster considers you an anti-vaxxer. With that definition, the Brits are looking for ways to “deradicalize” hardened anti-vaxxers as if they were “terrorists.”

The Independent interviewed one expert who is advocating for “de-radicalizing” people who refuse the vaccine.

Professor Stephan Lewandowsky, chair in cognitive psychology at the University of Bristol, who needs some serious mental help himself, thinks that those who refuse to take the jab are batsh*t crazy lunatics, who think Hilary Clinton is a lizard.

So silly. Hillary’s not a lizard, she’s a weasel but read on. This guy’s not joking.

He told the PA news agency: “They’ll refuse anything – ‘I’m not going to wear a mask’, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated’, ‘I don’t think climate change is happening’, ‘Covid is a hoax’, and, you know, ‘Hillary Clinton is actually a reptilian shapeshifter,’ he told the Independent.

“You’re getting to people who hold a cluster of very exotic beliefs – now, they’re very difficult to reach,” he continued.

It’s exotic to not want government bureaucrats to force drugs into our bodies?

Lewandowsky called this faction of folks who choose not to take the jab, “hardcore refuseniks” who cannot be reached through conventional means. He concludes that they need to be treated like cult members or terrorists.

“In the ideal world, time and money permitting, you can engage even those people in a very slow, long-term process where you affirm their right to have those beliefs… rather than telling them something about themselves they don’t want to hear, let’s put it that way,” he said.

Well, at least he thinks there’s hope for us, but we don’t think there’s much for him.

