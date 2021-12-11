Feeble Biden Screams Out an Insane & Frightening Message About Gas

















Joe Biden screams in the clips below, sounding crazy, and his message is frightening.

President Biden and House Democrats are now pushing a “Heat Your Home” tax just in time for the winter. The tax authorizes the EPA to assess a $1,500 tax per ton of methane emissions on energy producers, processors, transmission, storage, import/export, and pipelines.

As he destroys our energy sector, he brags about getting gas down 4 cents. At the same time he wants to make sure Americans pay their fair share for gas.

Watch this fool slur his words and rail how Americans who are suffering must pay their fair share:

He thinks they’re making progress by forcing Americans to pay their alleged fair share as deemed by his excellency, Joe Brandon Biden:

BIDEN: “We’re making progress. We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas.” pic.twitter.com/f41bFtbeEP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2021

What’s a fair share?

The House GOP pointed out on its website, “Americans are paying 55% more nationally for a gallon of gas, the most since the Obama -Biden administration, and have been warned that their home heating bills could jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.”

Biden lives in the lap of luxury thanks to all his influence peddling and that of his corrupt family. What does he know about paying a fair share? He is destroying the middle class for a fraudulent climate crisis.

The House GOP also warns:

We lost one pipeline and Biden wants to destroy another. He has forced investors away from fossil fuels and is regulating drilling out of existence as fast as he can.

I am so afraid for America’s children who will inherit this mess and who will be taught all the wrong things in some of these government schools.

He’s a damn dictator and an idiot.

