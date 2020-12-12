Explosive! Antrim County vote flipping was due to Dominion’s software

Attorney Matthew DePerno delved into the Antrim County, Michigan, vote flipping controversy. About 4,000 votes meant for Donald Trump flipped to Joe Biden. The Secretary of State said the votes flipped due to human error, but that was a lie.

DePerno assembled a team of seven highly trained forensic IT experts to conduct the forensic examination.

After an eight-hour examination, they found the flipping of votes was due to the computer program.

DePerno went on Greg Kelly’s show on Newsmax and shared the explosive information.

He told Kelly, “Well the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it happened by human error. We discovered that’s not true, that’s a lie. It didn’t happen by human error. It happened by a computer program called Dominion Voting System. And through our lawsuit, we were able to get access to the Dominion Voting System program and my team went in last Sunday and we took forensic images on that computer system, 16 CF data cards, 16 thumb drives, and we got the forensic image of the actual tabulation machine in the Antrim County clerk office.’

They’re Still Lying

The office of Benson, a Democrat, released a statement earlier this week urging voters to “be wary of false claims.”

“On Sunday, individuals with no apparent technical expertise in election technology were permitted to gather images of Dominion voting equipment in Antrim County. While the information they gathered is subject to a court-issued protective order, the Michigan Department of State warns voters to be wary of the claims that the group may make in coming days. Members of the group have previously made false statements, shared fake documents, and made baseless claims about the election that have been widely debunked and rejected in multiple courts,” the office stated, without sharing any examples.

In a separate statement, a spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said no information regarding the inspection of Dominion machines has been made available to Nessel or Benson.

Watch: