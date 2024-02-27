Explosive Detonates Outside AL Attorney General’s Building

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said an explosive device detonated outside his office early Saturday morning at Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street.

Marshall issued this statement Monday:

“In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery. Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.”

There were no injuries or property damage.

The State Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Troopers assigned to ALEA’s Protective Services Division and special agents assigned to ALEA’s Hazardous Device Unit, along with ATF agents and Montgomery police, responded to the scene and deemed the area safe.

It was set off one day after Marshal announced that he did not plan to prosecute I.V.F. providers or families seeking treatment after a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are legally considered children.

It may or may not be relevant.

According to the New York Times, they received a report of a suspicious package and determined it was an explosive device.

