Judge McAfee’s Order Could End in a Willis-Wade Bombshell

Judge McAfee ordered Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer to tell the court what he knows about the special prosecutor’s relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis.

According to an attorney for one of Trump’s co-defendants, the former partner, Terrence Bradley can confirm that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade began their affair before Willis appointed Wade as the prosecutor of Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

He told the attorneys for Willis and Wade late this afternoon that Terrence Bradley was not protected by attorney-client privilege and could be compelled to testify as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

The information came from several sources.

Defense attorneys are seeking to disqualify the entire DA’s office because of what they have called an “improper” romantic relationship between Willis and Wade.

A former Willis friend already testified that their affair began in 2019.

This could be the bombshell evidence that ends this charade.

