Explosive filing! ME coerced into adding ‘neck compressions’ to Floyd autopsy



















There is new bombshell evidence presented by Officer Tou Thao’s defense in the death of George Floyd. It appears that Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, was coerced into claiming George Floyd suffered neck compressions.

Prior to meeting with the State, Dr. Baker conveyed to them that “[t]he autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation. Mr. Floyd did not exhibit signs of petechiae, damage to his airways or thyroid, brain bleeding, bone injuries, or internal bruising”

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Complaint stated that the full report of the ME was pending, but that the preliminary findings “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”. See Complaint in State v. Chauvin (27-CR-20-12646).

At some point prior to June 1, 2020, Dr. Roger Mitchell – former Medical Examiner of Washington D.C. – read Dr. Baker’s preliminary findings.

Dr. Mitchell spoke with Dr. Baker before Dr. Baker finalized his findings on June 1, 2020. During the conversation between Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Baker, the following transpired:

Dr. Mitchell “called Baker and said first of all Baker should fire his public information officer”.

“Then Mitchell asked [Baker] what happened because Mitchell didn’t think it sounded like Baker’s words.”

“Baker said that he didn’t think the neck compression played a part…” .

Over the weekend, Dr. Mitchell thought more about Dr. Baker.

After the phone conversation between Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Baker, Dr. Mitchell decided he was going to release an op-ed critical of Dr. Baker’s findings in the Washington Post. Dr. Mitchell first called Dr. Baker to let him know. The following transpired:

Dr. Mitchell called Dr. “Baker first to let him know that he was going to be critical of Baker’s findings”. “In this conversation, Mitchell said, you don’t want to be the medical examiner who tells everyone they didn’t see what they saw. You don’t want to be the smartest person in the room and be wrong. Said there was a way to articulate the cause and manner of death that ensures you are telling the truth about what you are observing and via all of the investigation. Mitchell said neck compression has to be in the diagnosis.”

Following the two conversations, on Monday, June 1, 2020, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a Press Release Report containing the final autopsy findings.

The final autopsy findings included neck compression. This was contrary to Dr. Baker’s conclusion before speaking with Dr. Mitchell twice.

The State – specifically prosecutors Lola Velazquez-Aguilu, Joshua Larson, Matthew Frank, Erin Eldridge, and Corey Gorden – knew that a potential expert witness had coerced the State’s main expert witness/the only expert to perform the physical autopsy in the case of State v.Thao. The State did nothing in response to this coercion. Instead, the State knowingly allowed Dr. Baker to take the stand in State v. Chauvin and testified to coerced statements.

Under Minn. Stat. § 609.27 subd. 1(3) Dr. Mitchell’s conduct meets the elements to be found guilty of committing the crime of coercion.

It looks like George Floyd died of natural causes.

THE FULL FILING

State of MN Prosecutorial Misconduct by Maureen Dowling on Scribd

