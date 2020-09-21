‘F’ CUOMO AND DEBLASIO mural in NYC

Enraged business owners and local residents in Brooklyn sent a clear message to Governor Cuomo, who enabled the deaths of thousands of elderly, and communist Mayor de Blasio. They painted a massive “F*** Cuomo and De Blasio” mural in the style of ‘Black Lives Matter.’

“The not-so-subtle shout-out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio went up around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 15th Street between Wythe Avenue and Banker Street in Williamsburg” writes the New York Post. It was gone within 24 hours but not before it went viral on Twitter.

“A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F–k Cuomo and de Blasio,’” the attendee said Sunday, refusing to be identified by name. “The party continued. Everyone took photos.”

“It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

The NYPD confirmed that a criminal mischief complaint had been filed over the incident and that an investigation is ongoing. Hopefully, they aren’t looking too hard. They did not comment on the claim that cops laughed at the vandalism while doing nothing to stop it.

