NYC, Portland, Seattle are declared anarchist jurisdictions, read the doc

According to a statement the Justice Department released Monday, New York City, Portland, and Seattle are the three cities that have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist. Officials have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities. This had led the Attorney General to designate each of them as an “anarchist jurisdiction.”

New York City is one of three places named by the Justice Department on Monday.

This could be why the far-left New York City council is finally looking to walk back some of the limitations they have put on the police, especially when it comes to chokeholds. They disingenuously claim they want the police to feel more comfortable.

Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash., were the other two cities on the list, which was approved by US Attorney General William Barr.

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Barr said in a statement set to be released Monday.

“We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance,’’ the AG added.

“It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”

THEY COULD LOSE FUNDING

Trump’s Sept. 2 order gives the director of the Office of Management and Budget 30 days to issue guidance to federal agencies on restricting eligibility for federal grants for the cities on the DOJ list. Such grants make up a huge portion of NYC’s already strapped annual budget — more than $7 billion in fiscal 2021 alone, or 7.5% of the city’s projected total revenue.

The media is characterizing it as “bizarre,” but it is the media’s support and cover-up of the violence that is bizarre.

Here’s the criteria for designation as an anarchist jurisdiction and a link to the entire document:https://t.co/Kn3Idg8gUr pic.twitter.com/DA9YVR5H6b — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) September 21, 2020

Department of Justice Identifies New York City, Portland and Seattle as Jurisdictions Permitting Vio by Johannah Winter on Scribd

THIS NEEDS TO END

BLM-antifa rioters in north Portland (North Mississippi Ave.) are shooting paintball rounds at someone’s home tonight. pic.twitter.com/vAPj5meBzA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2020

SEATTLE—RIOTS ARE CREATING TRUMP SUPPORTERS 🇺🇸 “4 years ago, I was laughing at Trump. I live in Seattle…these are not peaceful protests. I’ve never owned a gun until just now, until they started talking about defunding the police.”

~Katie Daviscourt

pic.twitter.com/4JOkfDghMB — Patriot Transition Voice🇺🇲 #Transition2Greatness (@bvoice_p) September 20, 2020

New York Post describes NYC as ‘disaster area,’ predicts many who have left won’t return. America’s largest city has seen increases in violent crime, homelessness, BLM-Antifa riots, looting in recent months https://t.co/bOfY1sl15g #FoxNews — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) July 28, 2020