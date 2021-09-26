F Joe Biden returns for a 4th week as he burns down the USA

















Out in Staten Island, dozens of freedom fighters protested the vaccine mandate. They walked into a Food Court, and despite the signs, no one made them show a vaccine card. TMZ misreported it and said they broke in. The video was taken by Scooter Caster.

They broke out into the F Joe Biden chant.

They were not asked to show vaccine cards, despite a sign at the entry stating its required. Food court is letting everyone eat regardless of their vaccination status pic.twitter.com/36FypIbRFf — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 25, 2021

“Vaccinated or unvaccinated we are all one people, we shouldn’t be carrying papers or showing papers because we live in America” said one of the Anti-mandate protesters at Staten Island food court today. pic.twitter.com/ePWNZ2AWyP — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 25, 2021

The chant broke out at the Trump Georgia rally last night.

Crowd breaks into an “F Joe Biden” chant at a @DonaldJTrumpJr speech in GA pic.twitter.com/0Z90HDlmVT — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 22, 2021

F-k Joe Biden is once again ringing throughout some college football stadiums. It’s great seeing packed stadiums and no COV breakouts.

F Joe Biden again today pic.twitter.com/fYHrUWKhBk — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 26, 2021

Fuck Joe Biden at Nc State after beating Clemson pic.twitter.com/nYC1Q0F48H — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 26, 2021

And at a performance:

“F Joe Biden” chants are everywhere pic.twitter.com/ouhCyq8cF8 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 26, 2021

