F Joe Biden returns for a 4th week as he burns down the USA

M. Dowling
Out in Staten Island, dozens of freedom fighters protested the vaccine mandate. They walked into a Food Court, and despite the signs, no one made them show a vaccine card. TMZ misreported it and said they broke in. The video was taken by Scooter Caster.

They broke out into the F Joe Biden chant.

The chant broke out at the Trump Georgia rally last night.

F-k Joe Biden is once again ringing throughout some college football stadiums. It’s great seeing packed stadiums and no COV breakouts.

And at a performance:


