The Three Brave Army Reserve Soldiers Killed in Jordan

The Defense Department has released the identities of the three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers who were killed Sunday in an attack at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syrian border.

The slain soldiers, all from Georgia, were Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23.

The three soldiers were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade at Fort Moore, Georgia.

We now know that more than 30 were wounded, and several were air-lifted out in critical condition.

What a tragedy.

The Department of Defense said they didn’t detect the drone because a US drone was coming in at the same time.

Karine Jean-Pierre said the soldiers died “fighting” on behalf of the Biden administration. Good grief.

The dummy tried:

Karine Jean-Pierre becomes a total stuttering mess as she gives extremely insincere condolences to the families of three soldiers who lost their lives Sunday in Jordan because of Biden.pic.twitter.com/A8wVwJ7P08 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2024

