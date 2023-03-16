FAA: Pilot Can Fly with Potentially Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis

Upon news of yet another pilot dying suddenly right before the flight, we find that the Federal Aviation Administration, in a letter to a pilot, who has been diagnosed with myocarditis, admits Myocarditis can be vaccine-induced. And they’re letting him fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration changed the EKG parameter range– EKGs that would have been out of range before the pandemic. Now problems such as Myocarditis are totally acceptable.

We didn’t know what the regulators thought or were doing until he produced this letter.