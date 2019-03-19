Facebook Temporarily Blocked the President’s Top Social Media Guru!

Facebook abruptly censored the account of President Trump’s top social media chief, blocking him for simply responding to a question from a reader.

Dan Scavino Jr. said on Facebook that his page was blocked without notice.

“AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me – on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me??? Please LMK! Thanks,” he wrote Monday.

Congress needs to take a good hard look at this organization. They have tremendous power over our exercise of free speech.