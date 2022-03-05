White House Is Working on the Deal to Buy Oil from a Different Terrorist

Do you remember the presidential debate when Donald Trump said Biden would destroy the US energy sector? It’s hard to forget now, isn’t it?

Biden faces growing calls from fellow Democrats to ban imports of Russian oil as lawmakers desperately try to find a way to stop President Vladimir Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine, according to NBC News.

“It is so obviously apparent that we need to cut it off. I wonder if there’s a reason we haven’t [and] what the hell the reason is,” moderate Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., told NBC News on Wednesday.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters: “We should stop buying over 600,000 barrels [of Russian oil] a day in America. Can you believe that? No one knew that. No one paid attention to it. And that has to stop.”

There is ZERO chance the far-left in control of the White House will let our potted plant president expand the energy sector. It’s also a disgrace that a president barely aware of his own existence is pretending to run the government. It’s obvious others, unaccountable others, are running the government. The American people are allowing it, and we are to believe 81 million people voted for it.

As a result, the people behind the curtain feel comfortable buying dirty oil from Iran as opposed to producing US oil.

OIL FROM IRAN DEAL

Now, we have the White House working on buying oil from Iran, as if that is somehow better. They’re making a nuke deal with Iran that allows them to get the bomb. Perhaps it’s oil for the bomb?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US is close to a deal to buy Iranian oil.

Instead of expanding US energy production because of some extreme climate agenda, we’re going to buy dirty oil from terrorist nations??? Is there any rogue, terrorist nation that this administration doesn’t want to enrich?

This is unbelievable.

Watch:

Asked if Biden would “welcome Iranian oil coming into the United States,” Psaki says the administration is “close” to a deal. Still nothing on expanding U.S. energy production, though. pic.twitter.com/6ROL2xjzAO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022

