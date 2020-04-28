Queens Rep & Failed “Entrepreneur” AOC Chased “COVID Resistant” Amazon From Queens

As Queens residents suffer from a COVID 19 financial death grip, it might be a good time to remind them, when it comes to matters of business, just how unqualified their representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez truly is.

After the economics major graduated from Boston College she founded Brook Avenue Press in New York City. The company’s goal was to publish children’s books. The outfit was set up to “develop and identify stories and literature in urban areas like New York, specifically, communities like The Bronx,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Unsurprisingly, budding socialist AOC relied on a New York City subsidized program called the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator which aimed at helping start-ups in that borough. “You see a huge return on your investment here. People pay $500 an hour for consulting that we get for free by the water cooler.” she bubbled.

AOC’s promise to collaborate with “designers, artists, and authors that really know the urban story and help develop stories for kids.”, did not, according to the NY Post, produce a single book from her publishing house.

What Ocasio-Cortez’s initial, and hopefully only, foray into the free market did produce was a warrant served by New York State on July 6, 2017, notifying her she owed $1,870.36 in unpaid corporate taxes.

Two years later, wholly undaunted by her own entrepreneurial flame out, AOC took the lead in chasing Amazon, along with it promised 25,000 high paying jobs, out of her neighborhood.

As reported in the February 14, 2019, New York Times, “Amazon…canceled its plans to build an expansive corporate campus in New York City (Queens) after facing an unexpectedly fierce backlash from lawmakers….”.

It continued, “The company’s decision was at least a short-term win for insurgent progressive politicians led by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez….”.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez quickly crowed on Twitter, “Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of of the richest man in the world.”

How’s that worked out. While her Queens constituents suffer historic financial hardships, Amazon’s COVID resistant business model has allowed it to not only survive but thrive during this pandemic.

Hey, but at least AOC kept 25,000 of her fellow New Yorkers from being exploited! No good paying “essential jobs” for them!!