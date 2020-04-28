Tara Reade slams Hillary who’s ‘thrilled’ to endorse accused sexual predator Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton, who is married to a womanizer and accused rapist, endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday in a women’s virtual town hall. “Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” Clinton said. “And for me, this is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.”

Tara Reade, who accused Biden of molestation, harshly criticized Clinton for endorsing him.

As far as Hillary is concerned, she is “thrilled to be part” of senile Joe Biden’s campaign. She plans to “highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election.”

It sure took her long enough to endorse him.

The issues are open borders, reparations, abortion to the moment of birth, perhaps after, high taxes, free healthcare, free college, free preschool, free childcare, cuddling up to China, abolish the Electoral College, abolish ICE, costly and irrelevant climate change proposals, free prisoners, serious gun bans, limits to free speech, and lots of redistribution of wealth.

Hillary Clinton tells Joe Biden during virtual town hall: “I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/c7C3OEbIvr — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2020

TARA READE SLAMS HILLARY

Tara Reade, a lifelong Democrat, who accused Joe Biden of raping her with his fingers in 1993, slammed Hillary Clinton for supporting her molester.

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me,” Reade told Fox News. “Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct. We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.”

She added: “I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out.”

Tara Reade’s allegation is very credible. The media and the Democrats, who are allegedly so #MeToo-ish, are ignoring Ms. Reade.

Reach out to me directly and ask ?

I am not an ” imperfect victim”. I was lifelong Democratic supporter single mom that put myself through law school and I was raped by Joe Biden, my former boss, a Democrat.

There are no excuses for institutionalized rape culture. Thank you. https://t.co/hOQTxAzfa5 — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 28, 2020

Jonathan Turley criticized the media and the Democrats for their deafening silence:

There is no denying the fact that the many in media and the Democratic leadership have, again, adopted a sharply different approach to a story where a leading Democrat is accused of sexual assault. The spin is staggering and the silence is deafening. https://t.co/tkK0v6YgGB — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2020

Is Hillary kidding with this next tweet:

I wish we had @JoeBiden‘s leadership in the Oval Office right now. Americans deserve a president who will manage the COVID-19 crisis with the compassion, competence, and respect for science we need to save lives and revive the economy. Join us today: https://t.co/mxkpLIOEux pic.twitter.com/9TE9Lw9XBw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

Then there’s this:

As Hillary droned on, Biden may have dozed off pic.twitter.com/AHzz7JRIdS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 28, 2020