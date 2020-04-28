Tara Reade slams Hillary who’s ‘thrilled’ to endorse accused sexual predator Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton, who is married to a womanizer and accused rapist, endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday in a women’s virtual town hall. “Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” Clinton said. “And for me, this is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.”

Tara Reade, who accused Biden of molestation, harshly criticized Clinton for endorsing him.

As far as Hillary is concerned, she is “thrilled to be part” of senile Joe Biden’s campaign. She plans to “highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election.”

It sure took her long enough to endorse him.

The issues are open borders, reparations, abortion to the moment of birth, perhaps after, high taxes, free healthcare, free college, free preschool, free childcare, cuddling up to China, abolish the Electoral College, abolish ICE, costly and irrelevant climate change proposals, free prisoners, serious gun bans, limits to free speech, and lots of redistribution of wealth.

TARA READE SLAMS HILLARY

Tara Reade, a lifelong Democrat, who accused Joe Biden of raping her with his fingers in 1993, slammed Hillary Clinton for supporting her molester.

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me,” Reade told Fox News. “Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct. We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.”

She added: “I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out.”

Tara Reade’s allegation is very credible. The media and the Democrats, who are allegedly so #MeToo-ish, are ignoring Ms. Reade.

Jonathan Turley criticized the media and the Democrats for their deafening silence:

Is Hillary kidding with this next tweet:

Then there’s this:

