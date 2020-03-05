Failed female candidates claim they lost over misogynist Dems

“[Sexism] is the trap question for every woman,” Warren said Thursday. “If you say, yeah, there was sexism in this race, everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say no sexism, about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?'”

Pelosi said during a Thursday press conference that there were “great candidates,” specifically touting Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and she thinks she knows why they didn’t win.

PELOSI BLAMES SEXISM

“I do think that there’s a certain element of misogyny that is there. And some of it isn’t really mean-spirited, it just isn’t their experience,” Pelosi said. She claimed that some people have “their own insecurities” that prevent them from voting for a woman.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race as the sole female candidate with one delegate.

Pelosi does, however, believe Americans are ready for a female president.

“Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman,” she said, “I almost cry because I’m thinking I wish that were not true. I so wish that we had a woman president of the United States and we came very close to doing that.”

“Here’s the thing, I’m so proud to be a Democrat because to be a Democrat is to respect other opinions,” she said, adding that “our diversity is our strength, but our unity is our power.” Pelosi pointed out that differences within the party are small compared to the “chasm” between them and President Trump.

WARREN SAYS IT’S SEXISM

Warren also pointed to sexism as a possible factor in the Democratic base essentially boiling down to two men.

When Warren announced the suspension of her campaign Thursday, she said she entered the race believing that there could be a middle lane between the progressive and establishment wings of the party, and was disappointed that this was not the case.

Warren was near tears after she announced her withdrawal. She too blamed sexism. However, Warren lost the female vote in her own state.

Warren not only lost her home state of Massachusetts, but she also lost the female vote to former Vice President Joe Biden in her home state.

According to Massachusetts exit polls, Biden beat her by 10 points with women. Sanders beat her by 7 points with “very liberal” voters and by 14 points with voters who support Medicare for All. And the former college professor lost college-educated voters by 5 points to Biden.

The problem is her, not sexism.

KAMALA HARRIS BLAMES SEXISM

Kamala Harris had the same line. It couldn’t be that they were awful candidates. Harris wasn’t liked either.

